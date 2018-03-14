Mercy Johnson becomes Mr Chef’s brand ambassador

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Royal Salt Limited, producers of Mr Chef iodized salt has signed Mercy Johnson-Okojie as its brand ambassador.

Mercy Johnson’s ambassadorial role will see her drive the importance of Iodine in meals and help position Mr Chef as a strong supporter of healthy lifestyle.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, Alhaji. Lawal Idrisu, a Director in Royal Salt, said: “We are pleased to be joined by the exceptional Mercy Johnson. She is the person we have been looking forward to partner with for some time due to her story, her values and appealing personality. We are glad to have reached an agreement with her.

For us at Mr Chef, we believe our customers always come first. Therefore, we have decided to make it a priority to share the essential nature of our product with our patrons and the public. We hope the amazing Mercy Johnson will be able to greatly assist us by using her platform to tell the Mr Chef story.”

Chief. Reggie Uduhiri, another Director of the company said, “as the number one salt brand in Nigeria, Mercy Johnson is the ideal personality that encapsulates what the Mr Chef brand stands for. She is a home maker, a good mother and wife and a prolific actress that appeals to almost everyone, giving us joy and entertainment. She is better suited to help us spread the message to Nigerians on the joy Mr Chef brings to homes beyond adding taste to life.”