Withdrawal of policemen: Edgal orders commanders to implement I-G’s directive

By Moses Omorogieva /Mateen Badru

Lagos – The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, on Tuesday ordered squadrons’ leaders, area commanders and divisional police officers (DPOs) to immediately withdraw all policemen attached to VIPs.



Edgal told newsmen in Lagos that the order was sequel to the directive of the Inspector-General of Police on the matter.

According to Edgal, the withdrawal of policemen from the VIPs is long overdue, stressing that all officers attached should be withdrawn without any exception.

He, however, said a review of the matter may see to the replacement of some very important persons security aid by the command.

“The directive is long overdue. There are people not entitled to police orderly but have police following them. I am going to enforce the directive of I-G 100 per cent.

“All Mopol Commanders-(Mopol 2, 20, 22, 43, Anti-Terrorism, SPU) area commanders, divisional police officers (DPOs) and any other unit that had posted men to VIPs should withdraw them immediately.

“All withdrawn officers must be posted back to the Lagos State Police Command,’’ Edgal said.

The I-G, Mr Ibrahim Idris, on Monday ordered immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to some political office holders and very important personalities in the country,

He cited security challenges facing Nigeria as reason. (NAN)