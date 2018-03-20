Buhari deserves commendation — Omokri

By Kingsley Omonobi & Joseph Erunke

Abuja—Following what he referred to as the effects of the current security challenges in the country, Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered immediate withdrawal of all police officers attached to political office holders, VIPs and prominent individuals in the country.

To this effect, a memo will be forwarded to the President for approval, which will serve as guidelines or template for deployment of police officers to VIPs, political office holders and public office holders in the country.

Idris said the need for streamlining the deployment of police personnel attached to VIPs, political and public office holders, was aimed at enhancing effective and efficient policing of the country.

He said: “A task force has been constituted at the Force Headquarters under the Command of ACP Mohammed Adamu Dan Kwara, to ensure compliance to this directive, while command CPs are to replicate same at their various commands.

“However, business entrepreneurs, multi-national organisations, corporate individuals and entities that require such services and are found to be worthy will be considered from Special Protection Unit of Nigeria Police Force on application for re-validation through state commissioners of police where they are resident or domiciled.

“The commissioners of police are to profile and recommend, if such applicants merit the services for approval. By so doing, I am charging the commissioners of police with the responsibility of supervising such official deployment, thereby holding them accountable.

‘On the proliferation of Police Spy Number Plate and its abuse as well as illegal use of siren, the IGP said: “I have equally observed the excessive abuse of Spy Number plate, covering of number plate and illegal use of siren.

“The police spy number plate exclusively approved for use by banks, security companies and multi-national companies is greatly abused, a situation where criminals now take advantage of this to perpetrate heinous crimes.

“I have, therefore, directed that holders of all police spy number plates are to return them to the Force Transport Officer, FTO, at Force Headquarters, where they are expected to apply for re-validation.”

On Rivers Neighbourhood Watch

Speaking on the recently approved bill by Rivers State House of Assembly for the establishment of Neighbourhood Watch or vigilante group, which had been signed into law by Governor Nyesom Wike, the IGP directed Rivers State Police Commissioner to get a copy of the new law, study it and ensure that it does not run contrary to Section 214 of the constitution.

Buhari deserves commendation—Omokri

Reacting to the IGP’s order, former President Goodluck Jonathan, said in a statement by one of aides, Reno Omokri: “Three weeks ago, Chief Mike Okiro, head of the Police Service Commission, revealed that under President Muhammadu Buhari, 150,000 policemen are guarding ‘big men’ instead of performing core police duties.

“President Buhari’s son, Yusuf, alone had more guards guarding him than the guards attached to Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, at the time of the kidnapping, yet the president has the guts to say he handled Dapchi better than Jonathan handled Chibok.

“A serious president, knowing how vulnerable the North East is, would have sent these 150,000 policemen to guard schools in the Northeast rather than send them out to guard APC big shots all over the country.

“I am glad to report today that the Inspector General of Police announced the withdrawal of those officers and ordered their return to core police duties. I, therefore, commend President Buhari for listening to counsel.’’