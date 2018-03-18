Again, fire outbreak forces Lagos to shut down Olusosun dumpsite

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

For the third time in one week, fire, with heavy thick smoke billowing into the sky, erupted, yesterday, at the Olusosun dumpsite in Ojota area of Lagos State.

The state government had shut the site in the wake of the first fire outbreak in order to prevent any possible loss of life and property. About 10 vehicles were said to have been gutted during the first incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the latest fire outbreak occurred at around 2pm, yesterday, creating panic among residents and motorists.

The thick smoke from the site enveloped the sky, as men of the state Fire Service arrived to put out the fire. No life or property was lost.

At press time, the fire was still raging while men of the Rapid Response Squad and other security agencies restored normalcy in the area.