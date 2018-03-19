Fidelity Bank rewards customers with N13m in March

Fidelity Bank Plc has rewarded some of its customers across the country with N13 million and consolation prizes in the 5th monthly draw of the ‘Get Alert in Millions’ reloaded promo.

The customers, who emerged winners in the draw, were from the six geo-political zones such as South East, South South, South West, Abuja, North and Lagos region.

Two customers from each region won N1 million each except Lagos where one customer won N2 million and another customer won N1 million making a total of N3 million in that region.

Furthermore, 18 consolation prizes comprising six refrigerators, six generators and six television sets were given to customer from each region.

Speaking at the event, which was held at the Lagos Island Branch of the bank, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Fidelity Bank, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, said bank has so far given out a total of N81 million cash prizes to 153 winners and numerous consolation prizes.

Represented by the Divisional Head, Retail Banking, Mr. Richard Madiebo, he said: “More people will win in the coming draws. We have the star prize of N10 million that will sum up the promo. The most important thing for us is to reward our customers”.

Oknonkwo explained that the 5th monthly draw was 7th in the series of the promo which the bank introduced 10 years ago.

Among the winners in N1 million category are Chukwuemeka Umeji from Iweka road, Onitsha branch, Marry Okonkwo fromm Obosi branch in Anambra State, Andrew Chuar from Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Sani Sule from NPA Warri branch, Onijanu Segun Oladele from Ilorin branch,and Ago Dinebari Victor from Akure.

Others include Suliyat Olajumoke Shitu, a businesswoman from Gwagwalada branch, Henry Ekene Udeh from Mararaba branch, Fridnant Emmanuel from Yola branch, Sunday Aja Sule from Kaduna refinery branch and Damilare Emmanuel, a software engineer from Saka Tinubu. Okechi Isreal Nwaobilor smiled home with N2 million.