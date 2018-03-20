Export of Agric commodities exceeds 150% in one year — NAQS

By Gabriel Ewepu

Nigeria’s export of agricultural commodities exceeded 150 per cent in the last one year.

Coordinating Director, Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service, NAQS, Dr. Vincent Isegbe, disclosed this yesterday, while encouraging farmers and exporters of agric commodities following the commencement of massive sensitization on export process on various crops.

Isegbe attributed the increase to the intensity of sensitization by the agency to ensure exporters of agricultural products comply with international standards. He stated: “We are on massive sensitizations on how to go about export of agricultural produce. We are going from state to state, and we are on radio and television.

“Agricultural export has increase of 150 per cent in the last one year according to the Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, and we believe it has gone beyond that percentage.”

On yam export and others the NAQS boss said there has been high demands for the commodity, which exporters are responding to with the support of the agency.