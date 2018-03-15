Boko Haram : KNSG denies rumour over attack on school

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – Kano state government Thursday dispelled rumours that made the rounds especially on social media platforms over an alleged security threat in form of invasion and kidnapping of students in boarding schools in the state by suspected Islamist.

A statement signed by the commissioner for information, youth and culture, Malam Muhammad Garba said “the rumours which are being peddled by unpatriotic and heartless people are baseless, unfounded and therefore should be discarded.”

The statement by Government spokesman, Mohammed Garba came on the heels of pandemonium that broke out in the city midweek when hundreds of parents and Guardians stormed several boarding schools to picked their wards allegedly on the order of ministry of education that had expressed security concerns.

The statement advised “the public especially parents, guardians and care givers to remain calm and allow their wards to remain in school until the completion of examinations.”

The statement further assured that “adequate security measures have been put in place to ensuring the protection of life and property of citizens including schools in the state.”

Similarly, the Kano State Police Command also in a separate statement denied that “the State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all Schools for fear of attack, and wish to inform parents and Stakeholders in education sector that the information is untrue and orchestrated by mischief makers to cause pandemonium.”

The Command in a statement signed by the police public relations officer, SP Magaji Musa Majia noted that “it had a consultative security committee comprising Principals of all Secondary Schools and Parents in the State which sits periodically to highlight security situation in the Schools, and evolve advance proactive measures of maintaining and sustaining the safety and security of life and property especially in and around our Schools.”

SP Majia said “we therefore call on Parents, Stakeholders and all good people of the State to disregard the rumour as the Command is working tirelessly to provide maximum security in all the Schools and the State in general. ”