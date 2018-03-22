BBC opens new bureau in Lagos, with pidgin, Igbo, other languages

By Prince Okafor

lagos—British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC has officially opened its new Bureau in Lagos, with five different languages in Nigeria, saying the BBC’s international news currently had an audience of 36 million in Nigeria.

The BBC News will include, Igbo, Pidgin, Hausa, English and Yoruba reports on stories affecting the lives of audiences across the region, and available online and on social media. There is also a 60 second audio round up, BBC Minute, twice daily.

Speaking during the official launch in Lagos, the Director, BBC world service, Jamie Angus, said: “It’s wonderful to be here to open this Bureau, which will be the headquarters for our operations across West Africa. It will be a beacon for out journalism and as such I am delighted to announce our mentorship and internship scheme for up and coming journalists. This is part of BBC’s contribution to the growth of media best practice and professionalism in Nigeria, and the fight against ‘Fake News’ and we’ll benefit from young journalists’ insight into West Africa.

“The World Service delivers accurate, Impartial and independent news to all countries. We spot the stories, see the patterns and make sense of your world. We promise to remain your most trusted source of news in the years to come.”

Also, the BBC’s Head of West Africa, Oluwatoyosi Oginseye, said that: “It’s a great honour to be part of this expansion and I’m so proud to be leading the teams in Nigeria. We will big on original journalism that impacts the lives of Nigerians at home and abroad. We are expanding our editorial offers to cover politics, culture, business, health, investigation, amongst others. “