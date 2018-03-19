Africa Business Ventures and Investment reveals plans for 2018 summit

By Iyabo Aina

Africa Business Ventures and Investment Group is finally set to hold this year’s West Africa Energy, Mining & Investment Summit.

According to the organisers, the West Africa Energy, Mining and Investment Summit will be held in Ghana from the 10th to 13th of April , 2018.

Also, the summit is said to provide an invaluable forum for public and private sector players including high level government ministers, Chief director of ministries and Agencies, Chief executives officers, Managing Directors, foreign and local investors to convene, exchange knowledge, view opportunities & Innovations and explore new ways for achieving new national and institutional developmental targets plans and increase impact to ensure vibrant West Africa economy.

Major areas of interest for the investment sector includes the opportunities in the oil and gas; power and energy, Infrastructural projects, Marine, wind, mining, Renewable Energy, Diamond and gold amongst other commodities.

According to the Chairman of ABVIG, Moses O.T Owharo, the 3 days Business Summit cum Trade Exhibition will feature one-full-day workshop sessions on Mining, Energy (Power/Electricity and oil and gas), infrastructure, Trade, round table panel discussions, trade exhibition, executive business meetings Networking Dinners, Excellence in business Awards. WAEMTI 2018 is inviting participation of head of countries Economics heads such as H.E Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, President of the republic of Liberia, the secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), President of ECOWAS and various commissioners of ECOWAS and Diplomats in the Summit opening, Nigeria Federal Minister of state for Petroleum, Minister of trade and Industries Nigeria, Ghana minister of trade &Industries , Minister of Mines and Energy- Cote D’Ivore, Liberia Minister of land, Mines & Energy and other top Government Ministers, Policy Makers and heads of Private and Corporate Executives with Alhaji Aliko Dangote GCON , Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies, Nigeria.

Speaking further, Mr. Moses Owharo said it is time private sector take bold steps in pioneering business event that will deepen economic integration among West Africans both countries and Ecowas citizens and a platform to interact with Policy makers, regulators, implementer and the Governments.

He therefore called on all hands to be on desk in promoting good development agenda that will healp in job creation for the youths and building of good institutional development and as well employ more hands in the growth of West African Economy.

He also said the need to review legal, regulatory and operational frame works and structures of the countries of West Africa is to enable other countries to know where we are coming from, where we are going, what was wrong and the next thing to do to ensure stable and economic driven nations.

Finally, the summit will be able to come up with communique recommendations which will be shared by participating states, organizations and delegates and medial Personnels and the civil society.

While the Ghana Vice President, H. E Dr. Bawumia opens the Summit alongside his counterpart H.E Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President of the republic of Ghana will be closing the ceremony. H.E Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufor-Addo will give goodbye goodwill message to participants reminding them of the economic potential of West Africa region, Challenges and government commitment to removing trade barriers, and encouraging economic growth.

The event, will be chaired by Nigeria’s International Media Personality, Wofai Samuel.