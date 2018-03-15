2019: Idisi consults Ibori for second term bid

By Onozure Dania

A house of Representatives member, Lovette Idisi, has assured former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori and people of his constituents of more dividends of democracy if given the opportunity to go for his second term.

Idisi who represents Ethiope federal constituency gave the assurance at Chief Ibori’s country home, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, saying: “I am appealing to our people to support me for second term, because even if you vote a new person, he is going there to start afresh but unlike me, who now knows the workings and the business of the House and how to get what l want.

“I have always appreciated all who stood by me during the contest. I told myself l will not start consultation without consulting my political father first and get his blessings to move ahead in my aspiration for second term, not because I am also from Ethiope West but because he has been a father to us in this game of politics, hence l insisted l must start from him.”

Earlier, Chief Ibori while praying for Idisi, commended him and his team for the visit, noting that with the calibre of persons in his entourage, he was convinced that Idisi has given the people full representation and should be seen doing that at all times. Lovette Idisi,