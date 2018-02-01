My music speaks reality just like Duncan Mighty’s

By Dotun Ibiwoye

Fast rising singer whose two minutes videos has gone viral on social media platform, Whatsapp, Temmy Swaga (Oritsetemi bright), has disclosed that he is willing to have a collabo with Duncan Mighty and Patoranking.

Temmy Swaga, who is currently signed to Swaga Records plays a fusion of afropop, highlife and reggae music.

The versatile Warri born musician started learning musical instruments at a Christ Embassy Church and I started doing his own official music five years ago.

For Temmy Swaga, the passion for the game, passion for success motivates him to success and in music.

His hit single has been receiving several radio airplay and constantly played in several clubs since the beginning of this year.

According to him: ”The love my fans show me on social media and the street is priceless.

Now I am in Swaga Records and my boss Big Mike is capable. People should expect good music.

‘I will dropping another single soon titled “Chineke dey my story” looking at the way my life was transformed from nothing to something, it is a song that was composed to thank the Almighty because it is obvious that “Chineke dey my story” meaning God is involve in my story.

”Duncan mighty inspires me most among the Nigerian artistes because he speaks reality, and pathoranking. I would like to have a collabo with any of them. My inspiration comes from God and I am always inspired by the things happening around me.

@temmyswaga