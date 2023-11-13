Galaxy Music Awards 2023: Odumodu Blvck, Burna Boy, Omah Lay, Flavour dominate nominees’ list

By Benjamin Njoku

Organizers of Galaxy Music Awards, GMA, have unveiled this year’s list of nominations, with rising Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck leading the pack with four nods.

They include Best Song of the Year for his song “Declan Rice’, Artiste of the Year, Best Street Track(Picanto) and Lyrist on the Roll category.

He was followed by Burna Boy, and Omah Lay who got two nominations each, including Best Album of the Year and Artist of the Year categories. Contemporary highlife singer, Flavour also got nominations including Best Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for his song “ Game Changer.”

Omah Lay was nominated for the Album of the Year category for his song, “Boy Alone Deluxe”, while Burna Boy was nominated in the same category for his latest song, “I Told Them.”

Other artists who will be slugging it out with them in the Album of the Year category include Magnito(I Am Dodo), Idahmas(True Love and Confession) and Buju(Sincerely Bnxn).

In the Artist of the Year category, Burna Boy will have Odumodublvck, Magnito, Omah Lay, Bnxn and

Flavour to beat to clinch the coveted award.

Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinow was nominated alongside Ebuka Songs, Moses Bliss, Prinx Emmanuel, Victoria Orenze and Mr. M and Revelation in the Gospel Artiste of the Year category among others.

Galaxy Music Awards is a reward platform aimed at celebrating the achievements of the most talented musical artists from the South-South/South-East regions of Nigeria.

With the theme: “Our Sound, Our Heritage”, this year’s edition of GMA will take place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

According to the organizers, this edition will be GMA’s final show as a regional award, as it prepares to go national next year.

GMA’s past awardees include Burna Boy, Odumodu Blvck, Mercy Chinwo, DJ Neptune, Omah Lay, GUC, Chike, Cavemen, and Ric Hasanni amongst others.

.

Here are the nominees:

Lifetime Achievement Award Duncan Mighty

Radio Station of the Year

Cool FM

Beat FM

Soundcity FM

Super FM

Wave FM

Fan Choice (Retro)

Soti

Sky B

Frank the Nero

Kokor Mike

M-Kaze

DJ of the Year

DJ Neptune

DJ Joenel

DJ Dope caeser

DJ Savy

DJ Kaydee

DJ Rekii

Choir of the Year

Potters Treasure

Port Harcourt Music House

Salvation Ministries

Gateway Choir (Life Song)

Kings Assembly Choir

St. Cecelia Choir

Album of the Year

I Am Dodo – Magnito

True Love and Confession – Idahams

Boy Alone Deluxe – Omah Lay

Sincerely Bnxn – Buju (Bnxn)

Burna Boy – I Told Them

Artist of the Year

Odumodublvck

Magnito

Omah Lay

Bnxn (Buju)

Burna Boy

Flavour

Best Collaboration

Gthree Miami ft. Erigga – E Sure for Me

Flameice ft. Odumodublvck- Bipolar

Aguero Banks ft. Dandizzy – Dreams

King Jfly ft. Jikume – Bad

OGC Maraji ft. Odumodublvck – Blessed Boy

Christmas In Portharcourt – Edizwinebar ft. Magnito x 2Slik x Legendary Suni x Hypeman Shooter x Bayum

Gospel Artist of the Year

Prinx Emmanuel

Victoria Orenze

Ebuka Songs

Moses Bliss

Mr. M and Revelation

Mercy Chinwo

Best Vocal Performer Female

Salle

Life-Size Teddy

Rukmani

Qing Madi

Preye Itams

Morravey

Best Vocal Performer Male

Siki Boi

Tchella

Legendary Suni

Ric Hassani

Johnny Drille

Kortrell

Lyrist on the Roll

Preacher Kingz – Better Late Than Never

Jeriq – (11/11)

Aguero Banks – Dreams

Odumodu Blvck – Picanto

Paypar Corleone – Emiliano

Awesome HC – Motion

Rookie of the Year

Stovia

Life-Size Teddy

Precious Marc

Byran Bellz

Melodi

Qing Madi

Kemuel

Best Alternative Song

Wizard Chan – Earth Song

Nissa – Higher

Cavemen – Adaugo

Kemuel – Away

Somadinma- Citrus tears

Producer of the Year

Jimoh Soundz

Killer Producer

Young Jonn

Dr Roy

Chillz

Mazi Spice

Best Pop Single

Shallipopi – Men Mount

Siki Boi – Miss you

2slik – Kolombo

Chaleé Dip – Happen

Boy Spyce – Folake

Tenorship – Bakasi

Song of the Year

Johnny Drille – Belive Me

Odumodublvck – Declan Rice

Omah Lay – Soso

Bnxn (Buju) – Gwagwalada

Flavour – Game Changer

Young Jonn – Xtracool

Next Rated

Marvel

OGC Maharaji

Rukmani

Kortrell

Wizard Chan

Morravey

Best Street Track

Shallipopi – Elon Musk

Gthree Miami – E Sure For Me

Magnito – Canada

Odumodublvck – Picanto

Ugocee – Man on Fire

Speed Darlington – Bomb

Video Director of the Year

Adasa Cookey

T.G Omori

Director Pink

Dir Godwin (Kobo Lash)

Best Indigenous Sound

Austin the Bull – Shey You Dey Wine Me

Ugocee – Ife Nkili

Kcee – Ojapiano

Richman – My Wife Say

Anyidons – Munachimso

Kolaboy – Kolapiano

Flavour – Game Changer

Best Band of the Year

Soul Plus Band

Revolution Band

Band Hits

Emergency Response

Zap Squad