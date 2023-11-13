Galaxy Music Awards 2023: Odumodu Blvck, Burna Boy, Omah Lay, Flavour dominate nominees’ list

By Benjamin Njoku
Organizers of Galaxy Music Awards, GMA, have unveiled this year’s list of nominations, with rising Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck leading the pack with four nods.
They include Best Song of the Year for his song “Declan Rice’, Artiste of the Year, Best Street Track(Picanto) and Lyrist on the Roll category.
He was followed by Burna Boy, and Omah Lay who got two nominations each, including Best Album of the Year and Artist of the Year categories. Contemporary highlife singer, Flavour also got nominations including Best Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for his song “ Game Changer.”
Omah Lay was nominated for the Album of the Year category for his song, “Boy Alone Deluxe”, while Burna Boy was nominated in the same category for his latest song, “I Told Them.”
Other artists who will be slugging it out with them in the Album of the Year category include Magnito(I Am Dodo), Idahmas(True Love and Confession) and Buju(Sincerely Bnxn).
In the Artist of the Year category, Burna Boy will have Odumodublvck, Magnito, Omah Lay, Bnxn and
Flavour to beat to clinch the coveted award.
Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinow was nominated alongside Ebuka Songs, Moses Bliss, Prinx Emmanuel, Victoria Orenze and Mr. M and Revelation in the Gospel Artiste of the Year category among others.
Galaxy Music Awards is a reward platform aimed at celebrating the achievements of the most talented musical artists from the South-South/South-East regions of Nigeria.
With the theme: “Our Sound, Our Heritage”, this year’s edition of GMA will take place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
According to the organizers, this edition will be GMA’s final show as a regional award, as it prepares to go national next year.
GMA’s past awardees include Burna Boy, Odumodu Blvck, Mercy Chinwo, DJ Neptune, Omah Lay, GUC, Chike, Cavemen, and Ric Hasanni amongst others.
.
Here are the nominees:
Lifetime Achievement Award Duncan Mighty
Radio Station of the Year
Cool FM
Beat FM
Soundcity FM
Super FM
Wave FM
Fan Choice (Retro)
Soti
Sky B
Frank the Nero
Kokor Mike
M-Kaze
DJ of the Year
DJ Neptune
DJ Joenel
DJ Dope caeser
DJ Savy
DJ Kaydee
DJ Rekii
Choir of the Year
Potters Treasure
Port Harcourt Music House
Salvation Ministries
Gateway Choir (Life Song)
Kings Assembly Choir
St. Cecelia Choir
Album of the Year
I Am Dodo – Magnito
True Love and Confession – Idahams
Boy Alone Deluxe – Omah Lay
Sincerely Bnxn – Buju (Bnxn)
Burna Boy – I Told Them
Artist of the Year
Odumodublvck
Magnito
Omah Lay
Bnxn (Buju)
Burna Boy
Flavour
Best Collaboration
Gthree Miami ft. Erigga – E Sure for Me
Flameice ft. Odumodublvck- Bipolar
Aguero Banks ft. Dandizzy – Dreams
King Jfly ft. Jikume – Bad
OGC Maraji ft. Odumodublvck – Blessed Boy
Christmas In Portharcourt – Edizwinebar ft. Magnito x 2Slik x Legendary Suni x Hypeman Shooter x Bayum
Gospel Artist of the Year
Prinx Emmanuel
Victoria Orenze
Ebuka Songs
Moses Bliss
Mr. M and Revelation
Mercy Chinwo
Best Vocal Performer Female
Salle
Life-Size Teddy
Rukmani
Qing Madi
Preye Itams
Morravey
Best Vocal Performer Male
Siki Boi
Tchella
Legendary Suni
Ric Hassani
Johnny Drille
Kortrell
Lyrist on the Roll
Preacher Kingz – Better Late Than Never
Jeriq – (11/11)
Aguero Banks – Dreams
Odumodu Blvck – Picanto
Paypar Corleone – Emiliano
Awesome HC – Motion
Rookie of the Year
Stovia
Life-Size Teddy
Precious Marc
Byran Bellz
Melodi
Qing Madi
Kemuel
Best Alternative Song
Wizard Chan – Earth Song
Nissa – Higher
Cavemen – Adaugo
Kemuel – Away
Somadinma- Citrus tears
Producer of the Year
Jimoh Soundz
Killer Producer
Young Jonn
Dr Roy
Chillz
Mazi Spice
Best Pop Single
Shallipopi – Men Mount
Siki Boi – Miss you
2slik – Kolombo
Chaleé Dip – Happen
Boy Spyce – Folake
Tenorship – Bakasi
Song of the Year
Johnny Drille – Belive Me
Odumodublvck – Declan Rice
Omah Lay – Soso
Bnxn (Buju) – Gwagwalada
Flavour – Game Changer
Young Jonn – Xtracool
Next Rated
Marvel
OGC Maharaji
Rukmani
Kortrell
Wizard Chan
Morravey
Best Street Track
Shallipopi – Elon Musk
Gthree Miami – E Sure For Me
Magnito – Canada
Odumodublvck – Picanto
Ugocee – Man on Fire
Speed Darlington – Bomb
Video Director of the Year
Adasa Cookey
T.G Omori
Director Pink
Dir Godwin (Kobo Lash)
Best Indigenous Sound
Austin the Bull – Shey You Dey Wine Me
Ugocee – Ife Nkili
Kcee – Ojapiano
Richman – My Wife Say
Anyidons – Munachimso
Kolaboy – Kolapiano
Flavour – Game Changer
Best Band of the Year
Soul Plus Band
Revolution Band
Band Hits
Emergency Response
Zap Squad
