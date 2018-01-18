Stephanie partners ‘Doctors Without Borders’ against trafficking of women

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- NOLLYWOOD Actress and Producer, Stephanie Linus, partners an international medical and humanitarian organization, ‘Doctors Without Borders’ (MSF) against trafficking of women.

This partnership and intervention is coming on the heels of the alarming violation of human rights of these vulnerable persons being trafficked, to which Linus also gives voice in order for relevant world and regional organizations to rise up and do the needful that will protect rights of these women and deal decisively with those perpetrating the heinous crime.

She is currently in Italy with the partnering organization to gather first hand information from the Italian authorities, where the trafficked persons are majorly taken to and also to interact with the victims who have suffered these violations of rights.