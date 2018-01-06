Stakeholders broker peace, visit Ajimobi over Ibadan chieftaincy row

By Adeola Badru

AN end might be in sight to the impasse between the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji and Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State over the coronation of 21 crown wearing Obas in Ibadan.

The President of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Yemi Soladoye, who expressed this optimism, yesterday, after the visit of the council and other major stakeholders to Governor Abiola Ajimobi, said the Olubadan would soon come to terms with the governor over the Olubadan chieftaincy declaration.

Speaking at Governor’s office, Ibadan, the CCII president hinged the progress on resolving the impasse on Ajimobi’s commitment not to utilise executive power on the matter, adding that the Olubadan remains his father.

He added that Ajimobi had shown respect for the traditional institution, desire for peace and progress of Ibadan land, with a similar commitment to peace demonstrated from his conversation with the Olubadan.

Soladoye said the CCII had initiated the Truth and Reconciliatory Committee, which comprised of representatives of various interest groups in Ibadan towards achieving the objectives.

“We came to thank the governor for being peaceful in spite of the impasse with the Olubadan.”

“We have come to look for a way to resolve the issue. The governor has stayed with the peaceful side to resolve the issue, and that is a good move.”

“The governor respects the traditional institution a lot and he respects the Olubadan a lot. The governor has the executive order; he keeps referring to the Olubadan as his father.

“Definitely, the Olubadan will come to terms with the governor. We are working towards that and that is why I came here to have a meeting with the governor on how to restore peace and the governor has demonstrated that,” he said.

He identified other stakeholders to be visited for the reconciliation as former governor Rashidi Ladoja, Iyalode of Ibadanland, and Iyaloja of Ibadanland (both old and new).