Second Benfica director charged in corruption probe

A second Benfica director has been charged in a corruption investigation involving Portugal’s biggest club, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.



Portugal’s public prosecutor, the PGR, told AFP that Benfica vice-president Fernando Tavares had been charged, after club president Luis Filipe Vieira was charged on Tuesday.

A source close to the investigation had said on Tuesday that Vieira had been charged with “influence peddling”.

The PGR said that the “Operation Lex” investigation by the anti-corruption unit of Portugal’s national police had so far led to 12 people being charged in total, including two Court of Appeal judges and a sporting director.

Some 30 raids have been carried out in the investigation into “corruption, obtaining undue advantage, laundering of capital, influence peddling and aggravated tax fraud”.

According to local media, the chief suspect in the investigation is Rui Rangel, a judge at the Court of Appeal in Lisbon who ran for the Benfica presidency in 2012.