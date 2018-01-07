‘Be a role model to your children’

Rev. Fr. Philip Jamang, the Parish Priest of Church of Assumption Chongo’pyeng in Jos, has advised parents to be role models to their children.

Jamang gave the advice in his sermon to mark a Children Mass organised by the Parish in Jos on Sunday.

The celebration coincided with feast of Epiphany of the Lord.

Newsmen report that the solemnity of Epiphany is an important feast that comes few days after Christmas, underscoring the day the three wise men visited the infant Jesus to pay homage and presented gifts to him.

According to the cleric, just as the wise men presented gifts to the infant Jesus to help support his anticipated ministry, parents must support their children to become better people in the future.

‘‘Just as the three wise men presented gifts to Jesus at infancy, I challenge us parents to offer these little ones gifts that would help them in their mission on earth.

‘‘These gifts may not be material alone, but you must help them with spiritual gifts that will aid them in becoming leaders of tomorrow.

‘‘Let us not be parents that will push them to do things that will make them not to recognise us tomorrow, rather encourage them to venture into good ventures.

‘‘We must be role models to the little ones so as to have a better society in the nearest future,” Jamang said.

The priest further urged parents to emulate Joseph and Mary, as they were caring and loving parents to Jesus, adding that their support assisted Jesus to succeed in his earthly ministry.

