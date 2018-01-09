Osinowo, Mu’azu get chieftaincy titles in Rivers community

By Etop Ekanem

Two distinguished Nigerians, former Acting Chief of Staff to Late President Umaru Yar’Adua, Chief Gbolade Osinowo and former General Officer Commanding, GOC, of Nigerian Army, Major- Genera Sanusi Mu’azu, have been honoured for their contributions to the development of Okori Community in Eleme, Rivers State.

Osinowo was given the title, Nyime Ekoo Okori, meaning Good friend of Okori, while Mu’azu was given Egbere Awia Emere, meaning, Great Brother of the King, by HRH Appolus Chu, the Egbere Emere Okori 1, Eleme.

The chieftaincy titles, according HRH Appolus Chu, were aimed at strengthening the inter-tribal relationships between the communities where the persons honoured were from with that of Okori people, thereby fostering unity and harmony in the nation at large.

Osinowo and Mu’azu accepted the honour with gratitude and thanked the king immensely for his thoughtfulness and generosity.

Describing the ceremony as symbolic and capable of strengthening and harmonising the nation at large, HRH Applus Chu said: “We are making them part of the Okori community by enrobing them with these chieftaincy titles and now they have become chiefs of Okori and automatically members of the Okori community. It is like an alliance; they have now become one people with our community and would also stand uprightly for the Okori community wherever they find themselves.”