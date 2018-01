By Iyabo Aina

Just few hours after he celebrated his son’s birthday, YBNL Boss, Olamide has been bereaved as he lost his mother to the cold hands of death.

Recall that the “science student” crooner, had earlier penned a birthday message to his son, which reads; “Happy birthday Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji more life young King from Dad,your best pal.”

And about 4 hours after, he took to his Instagram page to mourn his mom’s death.

It is still unknown what caused the mother’s death.