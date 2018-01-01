Ndidi rated Leicester’s best player at Liverpool

Wilfred Ndidi was rated as Leicester City best player in their 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend.

In his final game of 2017, the Nigeria international topped the rating with eight marks ahead of Riyad Mahrez, Marc Albrighton and Jamie Vardy, who were awarded seven out of ten marks each.

On Boxing day, Ndidi picked up the Man of the Match award from BBC Leicester as the Foxes were beaten 2-1 by Watford before this latest recognition from Leicester Mercury.

Explaining why the Nigerian was the star man against the Reds, Leicester Mercury’s Rob Tanner wrote : ”Battled well in midfield and tried to get City going forward.”

The 21-year-old has averaged more than four tackles per game this term, more than any player in the Premier League.

On the opposite side of things, Ndidi received his third yellow card in his last four matches in the English top-flight against Liverpool.