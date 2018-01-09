Lagos Assembly sets January deadline to pass budget

Lagos—The Lagos State House of Assembly is set to pass the state’s 2018 Budget Bill before the end of January.

Acting Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy and Publicity, Mr Tunde Braimoh, who made the disclosure yesterday, said: “We are working round the clock; we have denied ourselves holidays, even weekends, to see that we bring to bear our impact on the budget for quick passage.

“We are, however, embarking on careful scrutiny, consideration, repositioning and re-aligning of the budget where necessary.

“We want to see that we consider every kobo in the budget for the benefit of Lagos residents. We are going to be assiduous, meticulous and circumspect to ensure that the budget is adapted for the betterment of Lagosians.”

The lawmaker also said that the assembly would break new grounds in 2018 to bring more dividends of democracy to Lagos residents.