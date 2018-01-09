Injustice bane of Nigeria’s problems —Otaru of Auchi

By Simon Ebegbulem & Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—THE Otaru of Auchi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji A.H.Momoh, Ikelebe III, yesterday blamed the problems confronting Nigeria to injustice and pleaded with the nation’s leaders to ensure justice to both the rich and the poor.

The Otaru also urged traditional rulers to see themselves as representatives of the Almighty God in their domains warning that such position made royal fathers to always speak the truth and ensure justice to all.

The royal father stated this yesterday at the 21st Auchi Day annual celebration of Allah Most High, which at Auchi.

The occasion was attended by Governor Godwin Obaseki, represented by Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Hajia Miriam Abubakar, former Chief Judge of Edo State, Hajia Constance Momoh, Gani Audi and Kingsley Agabi representing Etsako West constituency 1 and Etsako East constituency respectively in the House of Assembly.

The Otaru, who stressed the need for leaders to lead according to the word of God, noted that peace would always elude any society where injustice was allowed to reign.

According to the Otaru: “In Nigeria today, I believe justice is not applied in anything we do and that is why we are having problems. When there is injustice you will observe restlessness and that is a big problem. The nation must give justice to both the rich and the poor. And for us traditional rulers, God gave us this power to lead our people. What any king must do is to ensure that justice prevails in his kingdom.”