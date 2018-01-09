Ijaws give Dickson ultimatum to pay teachers’ salaries

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Ijaw Monitoring Group has described last week’s threat by Nigeria Union of Teachers in Bayelsa State to abort this week’s resumption of primary and secondary schools as worrisome and unacceptable.

In a statement by Comrade Joseph Evah, the Ijaws urged Governor Seriake Dickson to pay arrears of salaries owed teachers this week without any excuses and put in place a strategy to ensure the prompt payment of teachers’ salaries even beyond his administration.

“Laying a good foundation for educational advancement from primary and secondary schools and to maintain the standard is non-negotiable. Therefore, the daily lamentation of Bayelsa teachers is unacceptable and an embarrassment to Ijaws all over the world.

“We salute the courage of the governor for setting up a probe panel to eliminate ghost workers, but the governor must go the extra mile to quickly implement the report and close the chapter of workers crying everyday over non-payment of salaries.

“A situation whereby teachers throughout the Christmas and New Year festival remained with their families without salaries is inhuman and condemnable.

“We urge the governor to be pro-active while handling teachers issues like other states where the state governments do not totally leave the fate of their teachers in the hands of local government councils.

“We want Governor Seriake Dickson to know that when councils or ministries mismanage the system in any state, it is the name of the governor and the state that suffer in the eyes of the public. The lamentation of Balyesa State teachers must top. Enough is enough,” Evah said.