FRSC nabs prophet, driver with decomposing human head in Uyo

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—A prophet and his driver were caught with a decomposing human head at Mbak in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State by officials of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC.

The prophet, identified as Israel, and his driver, Effiong, are now cooling their heels at the Police Divisional Office’s cell at Itu, while the vehicle, a black Toyota four-runner SUV with number plates DX 147 LSD is in FRSC custody.

The Sector Commander, S. S. Oghenelaro, who made the disclosure, said a suspected driver, who gave his name as Effiong, was stopped for violating traffic rules but refused to obey.

He added that when the vehicle was finally stopped, a passenger picked up a bag from the vehicle and attempted to flee, but the officials were quick to stop and apprehend him.

He said: “On examination, a decomposing human head was discovered in the bag and at that point the man became aggressive and wild.

“The driver was initially apprehended for failure to use seatbelt, but the driver disregarded hand signal and tried to make for escape.”

He said security agents were contacted, noting that the Police and the Director, Department of State Services, DSS, in Uyo immediately dispatched a team to the scene of the incident.