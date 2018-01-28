Ekwueme led the G34 which confronted Late Gen. Sani Abacha – Gana

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Political associates, friends and family members,Sunday, poured encomiums on the Late Dr. Alex Ekwueme as the federal government honoured the late elder statesman.



According to Prof. Jerry Gana, former Secretary of the G34 and political ally of the Late Dr. Ekwueme, the later Vice President was, “a great son of Nigeria, a loving leader, creative designer, first class architect, wise counselor, elder statesman, a great patriot, defender of the people, an advocate of social justice, fairness and equity.”

He said that Dr. Ekwueme led the G34 which confronted Late Gen. Sani Abacha to stop his self-succession bid, thus was at the vanguard of the return to democracy after more than two and half decades of military dictatorship.

Prof. Gana also revealed that the letter by the G 34 was written by himself and Dr. Iyorchia Ayu but that Dr. who was the chairman of the group personally edited and submitted it at the Aso Rock Villa, to ensure it got to Late Gen. Abacha.

John Nwodo Jnr.

In his owns remarks, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. John Nwodo Jnr, said that Dr. Ekwueme was very loyal to Shehu Shagari and that he never spoke irrespectively of former President Shehu Shagari, both in and out of office.

According to Dr. Nwodo, “Dr. Ekwueme never thought of leaving PDP. What was important to him was his sense of contribution. Whether or not he made money from it or not. Ekwueme was a very humble man. Chief Nwodo urged Nigerians politicians to emulate

Prof. Uzodinma Nwala

Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, described the Late VP as the architect of the philosophy of the six Geo-political Zones in the country as the bases for power and resource sharing.

“The true components of Nigeria is the ethnic nationalities. We must come back to a loose federation.”

He said, “Dr. Alex Ekwueme was not a typical Nigerian politician,” and urged Nigerian politicians to take lessons from the departed VP.