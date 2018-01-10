Dickson tasks Ijaw on unity

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, has called on all Ijaws to support the ongoing reconciliation efforts to strengthen the two umbrella organisations in the Ijaw ethnic nationality, the Ijaw National Congress, INC, and the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC.

Dickson noted that both organisations were critical to the effective coordination of the people’s struggle against emergent challenges in the national space.

Dickson, accordint to a statement by his Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, spoke at a consultative meeting with Ijaw leaders and elders in the Eastern Zone of the Ijaw Nation comprising Rivers and Akwa Ibom States, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday.

The governor’s comment, according to the statement, was in reaction to some concerns raised by former Minister, Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas, who hosted the meeting, on the issue of the unity of the organisations entrusted with the responsibility of promoting the cause of the people in the Nigerian federation.

He said: “Our leader raised the issue of the Ijaw National Congress which is also one of the main reasons I am here. We cannot afford a divided and fragmented INC, neither can we afford a fragmented IYC.”