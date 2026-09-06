Military declares ‘Gentle The Yahoo’ wanted, offers N30m reward

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA— The Joint Task Force South-East, Operation Udoka, has declared Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta, popularly known as “Gentle The Yahoo,” wanted and offered a N30 million reward for credible information leading to his arrest.

In a wanted notice circulated by the task force, Okorienta was described as a threat to peace in the South-East, with members of the public urged to provide information that could assist security agencies in locating him.

The notice stated that a “reward of N30,000,000” awaits anyone who provides credible information leading to his capture.

The military also urged residents to support efforts to curb violence and criminality in the region, with the message: “Give Peace a Chance.”

Members of the public with credible information were advised to contact the security authorities through 193 or 0806 795 9570, with assurances that information could be provided anonymously.

Okorienta’s photograph was displayed on the wanted notice, which also carried the message: “No Violence, No Criminality in the South East.”

The declaration comes amid intensified security operations in the South-East targeting individuals suspected of involvement in violent and other criminal activities.

The task force advised members of the public not to confront the suspect if sighted but to immediately pass any information to the security authorities through the designated channels.