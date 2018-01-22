Board promotes 12, 588 paramilitary officers

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board CDFIPB has approved the promotion of 12,588 officers spread across the Services under the Ministry of Interior.



This disclosure was contained in a statement issued Monday in Abuja and signed by Emmanuel Agamah, the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, DOOPS.

According to the statement, “the Minister of Interior, who is also the Chairman of the Board, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, disclosed this in Abuja.”

According to Gen. Dambazau, the Services are the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Federal Fire Service FFS, Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, and Nigeria Prisons Service NPS.

“The breakdown of the promotion across the Services is as follows: NSCDC – 3,983 officers; FFS – 319 officers; NIS – 4,850 officers, and NPS – 3,436 officers”, the statement added.

The minister congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to employ professionalism, diligence, dedication and loyalty in the discharge of their duties, as Government tackles insecurity decisively.

He pledged Government’s improved welfare and support to the Services, and urged the officers to see their promotion as Government’s recognition of their efficiency in the discharge of their duties.