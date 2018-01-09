Benue herdsmen attacks: Buhari plans stakeholders conference

…Condemns ethnic, religious colouration to attacks

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – WORRIED by the criticisms against the presidency as a result of the herdsmen attacks that had claimed many lives especially in Benue State, President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday hinted that his administration was coming up with a conference of stakeholders on infrastructural and agricultural development to find lasting solutions to the frequent conflicts.

President Buhari made this known through a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja.

According to the statement, the whole essence of the proposed conference will be to find short term and long term solutions to frequent conflicts between farmers and cattle rearers, to put in place a plan for immediate relief and long term plan for the expansion of agriculture in the country.

The statement explained “The conference will tap into experiences and best practices to draw up a planned development 20-30 years ahead based on population and development projections and will take into consideration environmental impacts.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has been concerned about these conflicts each time he received those very gruesome pictures of mayhem from several parts of the country, especially as it affected Benue and neighbouring states.

“He is equally worried about some public pronouncements and finger-pointing that are, in most cases very unhelpful to peaceful coexistence of our div