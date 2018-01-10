All our programmes have NUC accreditation- LASU

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, has said that all its programmes have National Universities Commission ,NUC accreditation. This is coming after NUC recently approved the Open and Distance Learning and Research Institute (ODLRI) in the institution.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard, Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, CIPPR said that, “ We are proud for this recent approval as it will afford more candidates the opportunity to obtain first degree.

“ And the public need to know that all our programmes have NUC approval. This is a welcome development in LASU, as it is no longer story as usual but business in the pursuit of higher education.” added Mr Adekoya.