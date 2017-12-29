Breaking News
Udeogaranya prays for recovery of Buhari’s son

LAGOS—A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, and a presidential aspirant in 2019, Chief Charles Udo Udeogaranya has expressed dismay over the power bike accident involving President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari and prayed for the speedy recovery of Nigeria’s first son.

A statement he issued in Lagos yesterday read: “I write to express my  wish for the speedy recovery of Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was involved in a bike accident in Abuja.

“I considered it a sad moment for the first family and therefore sympathise with the first family. May the Good Lord grant Yusuf Buhari a speedy recovery.”

 


