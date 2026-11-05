Troops rescue nine kidnapped victims, recover 108 livestock in Kebbi

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued nine kidnapped victims and recovered 108 livestock during security operations in Danko general area and Sabon Tunga and Binoni villages in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Acting Military Information Officer, Captain Tamuno Siniveie, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said troops of Sector 2 received a distress call on November 3, 2026, over an attack by suspected bandits who allegedly kidnapped residents and rustled cattle in the Danko general area.

According to him, the troops immediately mobilised to the area and engaged the suspected bandits, forcing them to flee and abandon their captives.

“Following the encounter, the troops rescued two kidnapped victims identified as Barbuga Bawashe, 26, and Barka Dakaji, 61.

“The troops also recovered 34 cows and 74 rams,” he said.

Siniveie added that in a related operation on the same day, troops rescued seven other kidnapped victims at Sabon Tunga and Binoni villages.

He said the victims, who had reportedly been held captive for several months, escaped from their captors amid sustained military operations in the area.

The rescued victims were identified as Muhammad Dogonta, 60; Zakari Yahu, 32; Basara Sheu, 10; Adam Shehu, 12; Hatsat Umar, 14; Albaria Hamsu, 12; and Yehusa Lawali, 35.

The military spokesman said the rescued victims had been handed over to the District Head of Unashi for onward reunion with their families.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, to protecting lives and property within its area of operations.

He also urged members of the public to support security operations by providing timely and credible information to the troops.