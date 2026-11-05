I now take English classes to speak fluently – MC Oluomo

The President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has disclosed that he is taking English lessons to improve his spoken communication.

The transport union leader made this known while addressing Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miami, and other attendees at a rally organised in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Speaking in Yoruba, MC Oluomo admitted that he and Lege Miami were not fluent in English, revealing that he had enrolled for lessons to improve his proficiency in the language.

He also noted that despite travelling frequently to different countries, he had yet to become fluent in spoken English.

“Neither of us speaks English fluently, so I am taking classes to improve. I travel around the world. I am a citizen of America,” he said.

MC Oluomo further spoke about his children’s educational and professional achievements in the United States, noting that they were more proficient in English than he was.

“My children can speak better than me. My children in the US are nurses, a doctor and an engineer,” he added.

He explained that he sometimes handed the microphone to his children to speak on his behalf whenever he struggled to express himself in English.

The disclosure comes amid previous public criticism of his spoken English, particularly in April 2025, when a video of him pronouncing the word “kudos” as “kundusi” while addressing union members in Abuja went viral.

Responding to the criticism at the time, MC Oluomo acknowledged his limitations in the English language but maintained that fluency in the language did not determine one’s achievements.

“Grammar won’t finish Nigeria. I might not understand the English language, but I understand Yoruba,” he said.

He also challenged his critics to compare their achievements with those of his children, whom he described as highly educated and citizens of the United States and the United Kingdom.