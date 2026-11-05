2027: NDC chairman urges grassroots mobilisation

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the National Chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Moses Cleopas Zuwoghe, has urged party leaders, members and supporters to take the party’s message to communities across the country.

He also called for unity, discipline, effective coordination and collective responsibility, saying the party’s strength depended on active and organised grassroots structures.

Zuwoghe made the call during a strategic meeting with NDC leaders in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, which brought together members of the local government and ward executive committees across the 17 wards.

In a statement on the meeting, the NDC chairman said the gathering provided an opportunity to strengthen the party’s internal structures, deepen grassroots mobilisation and discuss strategies for building a stronger organisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

The meeting, held at the headquarters secretariat complex of His Will Political Family Worldwide in Yenagoa, also featured the party’s four House of Assembly candidates: Ogede Parkins Embeleakpo, Ifiemi Collins Embiowei, Ziriki Ayebamiebi Godwill and Alfred Perekere Salvation.

Its House of Representatives candidate for Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Leghemo Abaye Diepreye, also attended.

Zuwoghe stressed that every ward must remain active, organised and committed to the party’s objectives.

He charged party leaders and stakeholders to take the NDC’s message to every community and ensure that its vision of good governance, justice and people-centred leadership resonated with the electorate.

“The journey to 2027 requires commitment, sacrifice and teamwork. Together, we shall build a formidable political structure in Southern Ijaw and across Bayelsa State,” he said.

He added that the party’s prospects depended on its ability to work together, describing unity and collective commitment as essential to its success.