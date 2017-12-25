Spectranet believe in delivering more value – Awasthi

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ajay Awasthi, said, Spectranet believes in delivering more value to customers.

Speaking on the extensive promo offer, he said ‘we want our customers to have enough data to reach out to their friends and loved ones during this holiday season by staying connected with a faster, affordable and more reliable 4G connection.

We at Spectranet believe in delivering more value to its customers while ensuring superior customer experience.’

The promo offer is part of its goal to enriching customers’ internet experience and rewarding Nigerian internet users this Christmas, leading ISP service provider, Spectranet 4G LTE, has announced a special Xmas promotion.

According to Mike Ogor, head of marketing, the promo, is part of the brand’s endeavour to better understand its customers’ needs and deliver better value by providing additional benefits on important occasions

The offer, which started on 18th December 2017, will run all through to January 31st, 2018.

He stated that customers will enjoy uniquely designed Pebble Mifi or Freedom Mifi at N20,000 plus Free 40GB and Unlimited night browsing. Other offers in the promotion include a Mifi at N16,000 plus free 20GB , a Mifi or Zoom CPE at #25,000 plus free Unlimited Gold Plan which comes with 100GB.

The exciting Xmas promo from Spectranet further offers 100% data bonus in the next two renewals on any capped data plan within 90 days of activation.

The Spectranet Xmas promo is coming at a time when the brand was awarded the 4G LTE Internet Service Provider of the year by the Nigerian Technology Awards, celebrating the core essence of the brand as a family and business brand that provides unique experience to its customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE brand positioning in the market is very strategic as a quality brand with huge consideration for the pocket of the consumers. As a brand, we are very conscious of quality and high speed internet connectivity.

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing an affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices.

Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state- of- the- art 4G network ensures high speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016 and 2017.