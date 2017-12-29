Leadway to reward motorists in DriveAssured campaign

By Etop Ekanem

LAGOS—LEADWAY Assurance has partnered Lagos State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to reward motorists with valid motor vehicle insurance under its DriveAssured Motor Insurance Compliance campaign.

The initiative, which was carried out on major roads in the Lagos metropolis, involved FRSC officials who presented gifts to motorists that carried valid vehicle insurance certificates.

Speaking on the rationale behind the initiative, Divisional Director, Commercial, Leadway Assurance, Mr. Gboyega Lesi, highlighted the increase in road travel synonymous with the yuletide season and the need for safety consciousness among road users during and beyond the season.

Lesi described the DriveAssured initiative as the organization’s way of encouraging road users to ensure that their vehicles were properly insured this Yuletide season.

“The initiative also provides an avenue to sensitize road users on precautions against possible road mishaps common during the festive season,” Lesi further added.

Expressing happiness over the partnership, the Lagos State Sector Commander, FRSC, Mr. Hyginus Omeje, commended Leadway Assurance for the laudable initiative to encourage safety on the roads during the Yuletide.

“We are pleased to partner with Leadway Assurance on the DriveAssured initiative. A partnership like this will encourage people that do the right thing. Normally, motorists without valid insurance documents are sanctioned. It is refreshing to have this in reverse, such that compliant motorists are rewarded for obeying the law,” he said.