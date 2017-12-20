LASU moves to recover over 75% of encroached land — VC

By Elizabeth Uwandu

lagos—FOLLOWING the approval of Lagos State government, Lagos State University, LASU Ojo has begun moves to recover about 75% of its encroached land through a regularization exercise that will make property owners bona-fide LASU tenants.

With the new provision, some building owners on the encroached land upon payment of certain amount of money to the state government will retain their property, while property that cut across the institution’s fence would be demolished.

According to the school’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun, “Lagos State government is magnanimous in allowing some of the encroached land to be retained, provided the owners key into regularization process within the stipulated time which will commence with registration of all land from January 15th to April, 30th, 2018.”

After the expiration of the exercise, he said “any property not registered will be repossessed.”

On his part, Special Adviser on Education to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, said through the exercise, the institution would forestall further encroachment to enable the institution get more infrastructures.

“LASU is our own. Therefore for us to achieve our dream of making it the fifth world best in 2020, everyone affected has to key into the exercise to forestall further encroachment of our land,” Bank-Olemoh, added.