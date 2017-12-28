Delta to build teachers’ development centre

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State Government has approved the award of contract for the construction of Phase 1 of Teachers Professional Development Centre, TPDC, at Owa–Oyibu, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, who made the disclosure in a statement after the State Executive Council, SEC, meeting, said the state government also gave approval for the construction of Asaba-Ase/Abari Road using reinforced concrete rigid pavement.

According to him, the state government equally approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of Owa-Alero/Idumueseh Road in Ika North East Local Government Area.

“The appointment of His Royal Majesty, Paul Odilile Opili, as the Onu of Ebu Kingdom in Oshimili North Local Government Area, as well as the appointment of His Royal Majesty, Kenneth Eneriakpoze Onomeregware as the Odio-Ologbo of Erowha Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area were also approved,” Ukah said.