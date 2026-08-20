I won’t contest presidency again after 2027 – Atiku

ABUJA — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared that the 2027 presidential election will be his final attempt to become Nigeria’s president, ruling out any plan to contest the office again in 2031.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, made the declaration in a Hausa-language interview on Wednesday while responding to a question on whether he would seek another presidential bid if he failed to win the 2027 election.

“No, I have said it before, right from this election, I will not contest again,” he said.

Atiku, who has sought the presidency several times, also urged Nigerians with Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to turn out in large numbers to vote in the 2027 election, describing active participation as critical to changing the country’s situation.

He advised voters to remain at their polling units after casting their ballots and follow the counting process to ensure that their votes were properly recorded.

“First of all, I appeal to those who have voter cards, for their own sake, their families, and their future, to go out and vote. That is the solution to the problems they are facing.

“After going out to vote, they should also stay, escort, and ensure that those votes are counted,” Atiku said.

The ADC candidate also dismissed concerns about his ability to cope with the demands of the presidency, insisting that he remained physically fit and capable of governing the country.

“No doctor has declared that I am unfit in terms of health. I know my body, I know I am healthy, and I do not have a single defect,” he said.