Troops rescue 10 kidnap victims in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued 10 civilians kidnapped by terrorists in separate operations across Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

The troops also recovered two motorcycles abandoned by fleeing terrorists during an encounter in Sokoto State.

The Theatre Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, saying the operations formed part of ongoing efforts to protect lives and secure communities across the North-West.

According to him, troops conducting a patrol in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State on August 19, 2026, encountered an ambush by terrorists.

He said the troops responded swiftly and decisively, forcing the terrorists to flee in disarray.

“During the encounter, five civilians were rescued and subsequently reunited with their families, while two motorcycles abandoned by the terrorists were recovered,” he said.

Danja said that on August 18, troops acting on credible intelligence concerning the abduction of three persons launched a search-and-rescue operation in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

He said the operation resulted in the rescue of all three victims, who were subsequently profiled and handed over to the appropriate local authorities.

In Zamfara State, the information officer said troops responded to reports of terrorist activity in Tsafe Local Government Area on August 18.

He said the rapid mobilisation of the troops forced the terrorists to flee, abandoning two captives.

The victims, who sustained gunshot wounds during their ordeal, were immediately evacuated to a medical facility for urgent treatment.

Danja said efforts were ongoing to track down and neutralise the fleeing terrorists.

The Theatre Command commended the troops for their vigilance and swift response, assuring residents of its determination to sustain pressure on terrorist elements across the Joint Operations Area.

It also urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security forces to support ongoing operations and enhance the protection of lives and property.