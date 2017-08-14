SUICIDE IN KANO: Man 45 plunges into family well

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

Kano was thrown into Kano was thrown into shock weekend following report that a 45-year-old man, Balarabe Haruna of Hausawa Sabon Titi quarters, Kano municipal committed suicide by jumping into a well.

The middle aged petty trader was said to have excused his 10 children and his wife from their abode before he allegedly plunged into the well located at the centre of his compound.Vanguard learned that the 45 years old was last week diagnosed and treated of malaria parasite, and was said to be recuperating fast before the tragic end. Family sources confided in Vanguard that the late Haruna has no trace of mental illness, and that the entire family is still at loss on what informed his decision.However, the eldest son of the deceased,

Balarabe Mahmud, told Vanguard that the incident occurred at about 2.00pm Saturday when the entire family members were temporarily asked to vacate the compound by his late father to enable him have a rest.Mahmud disclosed “we left our home in strict compliance with his directives to allow my ailing father have complete rest only to return home and discovered he was missing.

”The eldest son said “we immediately raised a search team only for us to notice strange movement in the Well as we promptly invited men of the Fire service department to the rescue”Consequently, the fire service operation that lasted few hours led to the recovery of his corpse from the Well amid tears.Confirming the incident, Director Fire Service in Kano, Mohammad Rilwan, told Vanguard that they got to the scene at about 3pm after his men received emergency call few minutes earlier.The Director Fire Service said the victim was “rescued dead and delivered to the family after a formal request.”Contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Kano Command, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said the incident has not been reported officially to the police.