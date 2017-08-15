Success Of PDP convention shows God loves Okowa- Ojo

By Joshua Erubami

The Ethiope West Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Moses Ojo has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for successfully managing all human, material and time resources to engender the expected outcome of the non-elective national convention of the party.

Ojo who addressed newsmen at the PDP secretariat in Oghara shortly after his return from Abuja on Sunday, said he was wholly impressed by Okowa’s managerial dexterity which he brought to bear within a span of three days.

According to him, “many committees have failed to achieve their aims after months of preparation and planning, yet Governor Okowa who chaired the planning committee of the non-elective national convention of the PDP was able to effectively put everything in place within the duration of three days”.

He added that “considering the manner with which he coordinated all available human, material and time resources, no one will doubt that the Governor is an established democrat who enjoys God’s divine approval and support.

“From all the speeches he made before and during the convention, the Governor was able to convince Nigerians, particularly Deltans that he is a political leader who believes in the true tenets of democracy”.

The party Chairman added that with the decisions reached at the convention, the PDP is fully prepared to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and “redirect the course of the country towards political and socio-economic prosperity”.

He assured that the Okowa administration will continue to judiciously deploy the scarce resources of Delta State and intensify its efforts at spreading true prosperity to all Deltans, noting that the party has strengthened its stronghold and wide acceptance in the state.

On the numerous developmental strides of the current administration, Ojo explained that only an administrator with God’s divine wisdom can perform “the Okowa’s magic” of achieving much results with little resources, urging all Deltans to massively support the Governor during the 2019 election.