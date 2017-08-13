No church attack in Onitsha – Anambra govt

By Nwafor Sunday

The senior special assistant to Gov. Obiano on social media, Mr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh, Sunday, said that the alleged Assemblies of God church attack in Onitsha is nothing but a falsified report.

He said that nothing like that happened except an attack on policemen along Oguta road in Onitsha.

In his words, “No Church Attack in Onitsha… Please Ignore the Rumour! The Onitsha incidence has nothing to do with church attack as confirmed by the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, Princess Nkiru Nwode.

“She said the attack was on policemen who were on foot patrol along Oguta Road Onitsha.

“According to her, the attackers were hoodlums who disquised themselves as masquerades to dispossess innocent citizens of their belongings and in the process killed a police man and injured some others.

“Recall that in an effort to ensure safer society, the government of Anambra State recently launched Motorbike Brigade in addition to several other Security Units that maintain regular patrol of our communities.

“May the soul of deceased officer who died in active duty find eternal peace,”he finally said.