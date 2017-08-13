Breaking News
Benin beat Nigeria 1-0 in CHAN qualifier

On 7:54 pmIn Sports by OkogbaComments

The home-based Super Eagles lost the first leg of their CHAN qualifying match against Benin Republic courtesy a goal deep in stoppage time.

The only goal of the game through a spot kick in the 90th minute after Aremu lost the ball in the box and committed a foul in a bid to win it back.

Head Coach Salisu Yusuf now has the task of rallying his boys together and making sure they score at least two unreplied goals to qualify for the championship billed to hold in Kenya when both teams square up for the return leg next Saturday, 19th August in Kano or Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state.


