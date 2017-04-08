Photos: Three wise men distribute gifts to herald Lagos @ 50

Three wise men distribute gifts to herald Lagos @ 50 celebrations across the state.
So if you see them ask for your own gift.
A resident, Tobi Abiodun receiving a gift pack from the Three Wise Men, popularly known as Agbagba Meta at Ikeja to herald the commencement of Lagos @ 50 Celebrations across the State on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
: Mrs Alheri Chiemeka (right) receiving a gift pack from the Three Wise Men, popularly known as Agbagba Meta at Ojodu Berger to herald the commencement of Lagos @ 50 Celebrations across the State on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Residents troop out to catch a glimpse of the Three Wise Men, popularly known as Agbagba Meta to herald the commencement of Lagos @ 50 Celebrations across the State on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Masters Oloyede Sasore(left); Yusuf Quadri (middle) and Uzzeifa Adam (right) receiving gift packs from the Three Wise Men, popularly known as Agbagba Meta at Oshodi to herald the commencement of Lagos @ 50 Celebrations across the State on Saturday, April 8, 2017.