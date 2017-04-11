I’ll give account of public funds at end of my tenure —Okorocha

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—THE Imo State government has said it will give account of public funds used by the administration at the end of its tenure.

Governor Rochas Okorocha, who made his stand known, yesterday, in Owerri, was reacting to the growing agitation for proper accounting of all monies accrued to the state, especially the Paris Club refund.

Okorocha said: “I do not know why people are continuously obsessed about my giving account of monies used by my administration. I want to tell you that I will only give account of my stewardship at the end of my tenure.”

According to the governor, “the projects speak eloquently for the expenditures on ground.” He stressed that government has declared a state of emergency on the judicial arm of government.

“The customary and magistrate’s court buildings are really in a very bad shape. We are determined to redress the ugly situation and this is why government has declared a state of emergency on the judiciary,” Okorocha said.

According to him, arrangements were on to establish a juvenile court as well as working to improve on alternative dispute resolution.

On the development of the state, Okorocha said work on the Ohaji/Egbema power plant was about 72 percent completed, adding that public power outage would be a thing of the past when completed.

“We are encouraging Imolites to come home and invest. Until I came back to Imo, I never knew that the state was very rich,” Okorocha said.