Nigeria to partner Portugal on Technology Summit -Onu

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology says Nigeria is preparing to partner with Portugal to host Technology Summit scheduled to hold in the country later this year. Onu disclosed this known in Abuja during an official signing of an MoU between Nigeria and Republic of Portugal on Science and Technology.

According to him, scientists, researchers and other stakeholders from both countries will converge on Abuja for the summit aimed at exploring ways of better managing climate change. “ I am happy that in the management of Atlantic Ocean, Portugal will work very closely with Nigeria for us to effectively and efficiently manage the huge resources of the ocean.

“ This will be very good for the world as it is an important ocean that helps to determine the climate change. “So far, we have not been able to study and understand the ocean the way we should. “Now, we are proposing that the Atlantic International Research Centres will have its headquarters in Nigeria“ he said.

Onu said that Nigeria was the process of moving economy to be knowledge-based and innovation-driven to meet the need of the nation. Earlier, Prof. Manuel Heitor, the Portugal Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education, said his country would work with Nigeria in all seriousness toward mutual benefits through the application of science and technology.

“We need education to acquire knowledge to help science to brighten our common future as it is a tool needed to build the future for the coming generation,“ he said. Heitor said that Portugal would work with Nigeria in addressing the impact of Climate Change in the country. He said that his country was also willing to partner with Nigeria on space and bio technology. On the agreement, he said that Portugal would work with Nigeria toward achieving Sustainable Development Goals of 2030.