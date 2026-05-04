NDLEA raids Kano drug joints, arrests six

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano Strategic Command, has arrested six suspects and recovered various quantities of illicit substances during a raid on drug hotspots in Kano State.



The Commander of the NDLEA in Kano, Dahiru Yahaya-Lawal, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari.



He said the operation targeted identified drug “hot spots” around the Bayero University, Kano, Old Campus area under the agency’s ongoing “Operation Sharar Mafaka.”



According to him, the exercise followed a formal complaint from the university management over drug-related activities within and around the institution.



“The suspects were apprehended for trespassing and engaging in the sale and consumption of illicit substances within and around the university premises,” he said.



Yahaya-Lawal added that items linked to the illegal activities were seized and destroyed to prevent further use.



He said the operation reflects the agency’s commitment to creating a drug-free environment for students, staff, and residents.



“We will not relent in our efforts to dislodge all drug joints under Operation Sharar Mafaka,” he said.

The commander attributed the success of the operation to collaboration with the university authorities, noting that timely information enabled a swift response.



He warned that the agency would not tolerate the use of educational or government facilities for drug-related activities.



Yahaya-Lawal also urged members of the public and institutions to continue reporting suspicious activities to support efforts to curb drug abuse and trafficking in the state.