Consumers lament as least cost of bread now N120

Bread consumers in Hadejia, Jigawa, have expressed concern over persistent hike in prices, amid increasing demand for the commodity.

The prices of bread had gone up by about 50 per cent in the area.

A medium loaf of bread is sold at N270 as against N200 before, while a small loaf costs N120, as against N70.

A cross section of the residents described the trend as worrisome.

Alhaji Muntari Isa said that the high cost of bread was a source of concern to most families.

Isa said that he spend about N600 on bread daily, noting that the commodity was beyond the reach of ordinary man.

“I spend about N600 on bread and the price keeps going up, the trend is disturbing,” he said.

Habu Ibrahim, another resident, said that he dropped bread out of his shopping menu due to the exorbitant prices.

Habu said that he preferred baked beans (Akara) which he said, was cheaper.

Also commenting, Idris Manu, a tea seller, lamented that his sales had dropped due to the high cost of bread.

“Presently, few people are taking tea. I am not making good sales,” Manu said.

However, a bakery Manager, Kamal Danladi, blamed the price hike on the high costs of flour and other ingredients