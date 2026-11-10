Canada makes rural immigration programme permanent

By Favour Ulebor

Canada has made its Rural Community Immigration Pilot a permanent programme to attract and retain skilled foreign workers in smaller communities facing persistent labour shortages.

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Lena Metlege Diab, announced the decision on Monday, November 9, 2026, in Pictou County, Nova Scotia.

According to a statement published on the website of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the programme will initially retain the 14 communities currently participating in the pilot, with plans to expand to more communities in the future.

The employer- and community-driven programme is designed to address labour shortages in rural areas by connecting skilled foreign workers and their families with employers and community support services.

It also seeks to encourage newcomers to settle permanently in smaller communities and contribute to their economic development.

Speaking during the announcement, Diab said the government recognised the critical role rural communities played in Canada’s economy despite the challenges they faced in attracting workers.

“Our government understands that rural communities play a critical role in powering Canada’s economy. At the same time, many face real challenges finding the workers they need.

“That’s why we’re transitioning our successful rural immigration pilot into a permanent program—helping smaller communities attract and retain essential workers who deliver services and drive economic growth.

“We appreciate that a one-size-fits-all approach to immigration doesn’t work for rural Canada, and this permanent pathway is one part of our work to ensure that communities of all sizes can share in the benefits of responsible, sustainable immigration,” she said.

Under Canada’s 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan, the government has allocated 5,500 admission spaces to the permanent Rural Community Immigration Program.

The government said the initiative was part of its broader immigration policy aimed at stabilising the number of immigrants admitted into the country, reducing the temporary resident population and retaining skilled foreign workers already contributing to local communities.

It added that preliminary results from the pilot showed that foreign workers had helped address labour shortages in critical sectors, including healthcare, education, sales and services, between 2025 and 2026.

The department also disclosed that participating communities had vetted and designated more than 1,950 trusted employers experiencing persistent labour shortages that could not be addressed through the local workforce between January 2025 and August 2026.

The transition to a permanent programme is expected to provide rural employers with a more reliable supply of skilled foreign workers while supporting the long-term economic development of participating communities.