*Torn between Tinubu’s reforms, Obi’s change message, Atiku’s comeback *Say, Tinubu has capacity to take bold decisions, Obi possesses good credentials, Atiku may reduce petrol price

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South West

The 2027 general election is barely two months away. Some of the political parties that will be on the ballot have already hit the streets campaigning. Many of the candidates are seeking to renew the mandate that was given to them in 2023. Others who didn’t make it in the last election are back again hoping to succeed this time around. The candidates are making fresh promises.

The electorate, on their part, have been speaking on what will inform their choice of who to vote for during the elections and their responses reveal an electorate pulled in sharply different directions.

We did not embark on data collation but randomly spoke with some Nigerians in the southwest, southeast, south south and the northern region of the country.

Backers of President Bola Tinubu defend him on his capacity to push restructuring and take bold decisions, arguing that but for him the economy would have collapsed completely, even as some concede that his reforms have yet to ease hardship. But they have hope and argue that Nigeria would be better under Tinubu in the years to come. A few voices break from the Obi-Tinubu argument entirely, backing Atiku, the ADC, or local candidates on performance.

In markets, campuses and government offices, a strong current of support for Peter Obi runs through everyday voters- market women, traders, students and civil servants, who point to the rising cost of living, government borrowing and hunger for change.

Another powerful theme in their responses is the widespread distrust of the electoral system itself. Many voters express lack of faith in the process and expect politicians to rig and litigate rather than accept the people’s verdict, even as the spate of ongoing violence is already scaring them. Professionals frame their choices more cautiously arguing that they will be guided by candidates’ positions on sustainable development, Niger Delta equity and resource justice rather than ethnicity or party.

From conviction to civic duty to indecision, the message from the streets is clear: a wary electorate is watching, and waiting to decide amidst fears of violence.

Speaking, Amaebi Clarkson, a lawyer in Lagos, said: “The Campaigns have been intense, with grandiose promises. But beyond the rhetoric, Peter Obi obviously has good credentials, with proven track records to make a good pl president. I think he has good intentions for Nigeria and is better poised to positively drive the country.

“However, I prefer Tinubu to be the president at this crucial time, not because he will bring any tangible development or perform any miracle. It is a known fact that the fundamental malaise of this country is its flawed structure, and the only way to salvage it is to restructure it along regional lines and give the regions the latitude to develop at their own pace. Tinubu has the stamina and the reach to push for the restructuring of the country.”

For Joseph Ambakederimo, Convener of the South South Reawakening Group: “Audacity requires holding the strategic line through the immediate political noise, taking bold decisions. In governance, audacity is not political theatricality; it is the deliberate expenditure of political capital to break structural inertia. So far, President Bola Tinubu of the APC is audacity personified. The ability to take bold decisions and stand by them is what our country needs at this time.

“Enough of Nigerians living in borrowed robes, let us face the headwinds once and for all. President Bola Tinubu is my choice.”

In his reaction Father Joseph Opelema, a priest said: “I do not have faith in our electoral process at the moment. But at the same time, I will exercise my right by voting during the 2027 elections, in case Nigerians wake up from their slumber and make their votes count, so that mine will be counted too.

“Regarding campaigns, even as politicians are campaigning, they are making alternative plans to rig the elections. They do not believe that the people have the final say; rather, they believe in the courts that will ratify their manipulations.”

Prof Benjamin Okaba, a university don said: “My decision on who to vote for in the 2027 presidential election will be guided by how convinced I am about how the various candidates address sustainable development concerns affecting humanity, Nigerians generally, and my Ijaw people, not by sentiments, political affiliations, or ethnic considerations.

“Nigeria is at a critical juncture and needs leadership that demonstrates vision, capacity, integrity, and genuine commitment to national unity, economic recovery, security, social justice, and inclusive development. As an Ijaw man and stakeholder in the Niger Delta struggle, I will also be guided by the place of the Niger Delta and its people in the national development agenda, particularly issues of equity, resource justice, environmental sustainability, and federalism. Ultimately, my vote will go to the candidate whose vision, antecedents, and policy commitments offer the most credible pathway towards building a just, equitable, and prosperous Nigeria for all.

“As President of the Ijaw National Congress, I had presented and canvassed, on behalf of Congress, a list of prescient conditions that candidates seeking the support of the Ijaw people must demonstrate a clear understanding of and commitment to actualizing if they emerge victorious. These include the repeal of all obnoxious legislations that deny our people the right to own and manage their God-given resources.”

According to Mr Benjamin Jonah, “I will vote for Peter Obi because I believe Nigeria needs a new direction and a genuine change in leadership. He has expressed the desire to make a difference, and I believe the country deserves an opportunity to explore a different approach. The cost of living is rising, things are becoming increasingly expensive, and ordinary Nigerians are struggling to survive. We cannot continue to accept the status quo while hoping for a different outcome.”

Mr Aiwere Okungbowa said, “I will be voting for President Bola Tinubu because of the reforms his administration has initiated. Although inflation and the high cost of living remain major concerns, I believe these challenges are temporary and will ease in the near future. The reforms are already beginning to produce visible results, and I believe the country is gradually moving in the right direction. For these reasons, I will be voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sustain the reforms and build on the progress being made.”

Tope Okeowo, political analyst

“My voting pattern depends on the candidate’s track record and performance. I will also consider the zone where he or she comes from. I hate marginalisation”.

Ayo Fadaka, political analyst

“So far, only the APC is seen to be making strenuous efforts at selling itself and agenda. The opposition parties are merely groping in the dark with their campaign messages seriously grounded in pettiness. None of them has proposed anything new and inspiring as an alternative to the APC.

“Their immaturity, unseriousness and general inexperience they display points to the fact that the only person that still has an understanding of the enormous responsibilities the office of the President requires is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That is the man to vote for, in the interest of our tomorrow. So I am going to vote for President Tinubu”.

Chief Ola Amure, legal practitioner

“What will influence my vote in the 2027 Presidential Election is not political sentiment, party loyalty or propaganda, but the need for competent leadership, economic recovery, security and improved living conditions for Nigerians. There is an urgent need for a change of government at the federal level because the present APC-led administration has, unfortunately, failed to deliver the expected dividends of democracy.

“Today, the cost of transportation, food, electricity and other essential commodities has become unbearable for ordinary Nigerians. The removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the Naira have imposed enormous hardship on the people without corresponding improvements in their welfare. Poverty, hunger, unemployment and insecurity are on the increase, while the government appears disconnected from the daily struggles of the citizens.

“Therefore, my vote will go to a candidate with the competence, experience, political will and genuine commitment to rescue Nigeria from its present economic and social challenges. Nigerians deserve a government that will reduce the cost of living, make transportation affordable, create jobs, strengthen security and restore hope to the people. The South-West must vote for a better Nigeria, not merely for party loyalty. It is time for a change!”

Adebisi Oladipo, trader

“For me, the economy is the biggest issue. The cost of food, transportation, electricity and other basic necessities has become a serious burden on ordinary Nigerians. Whoever wants my vote must explain how he intends to reduce the cost of living and improve people’s purchasing power.

“I don’t want another round of promises without practical solutions. We need a president who understands what ordinary Nigerians are going through. The government must create an environment where small businesses can survive, young people can find jobs and families can afford three square meals daily. That is what will influence my decision”.

Yinka Ogunleye, businesswoman

“My vote will be influenced by the candidate’s track record, leadership qualities, commitment to security, economic development, job creation, and improvement in the living conditions of Nigerians.

Stephen Adewale, political analyst

“My vote will be guided by competence, integrity and a credible record of service. I want practical plans backed by evidence that the candidate can deliver. The cost of living, insecurity and unemployment will weigh heavily on my decision. Affordable food, reliable electricity and opportunities for young people are priorities for me.

“I will also consider the candidate’s commitment to restructuring, accountable government and respect for democratic institutions. Ethnic affiliation alone will not determine my choice. For me, the candidate must demonstrate the capacity to serve the whole country.

Anonymous Civil Servant

“Security will play a major role in determining my choice. People should be able to travel, go to their farms and conduct their businesses without fear of kidnapping, banditry or other criminal activities. A government that cannot guarantee the safety of its citizens has a serious responsibility to address.

“I will support a candidate who has a clear and workable strategy for tackling insecurity. Beyond political speeches, Nigerians want to see a government that will strengthen security agencies, equip them adequately and demonstrate the political will to protect lives and property.”

Mojeed Adeleke, commercial driver in Ibadan

“The state of the economy, particularly the rising cost of petrol, vehicle maintenance and food, will influence my decision. Anybody seeking to become President must explain how he intends to make life easier for ordinary Nigerians. We are struggling to survive. The cost of fuel and spare parts keeps increasing, while what we earn at the end of the day is hardly enough to meet our family responsibilities. I will vote for a candidate who has a realistic plan to reduce the cost of living.”

Ramota, trader at Oja Oba

“Food affordability and the purchasing power of Nigerians will be my major considerations. What concerns me most is the price of food. People come to the market with very little money, and sometimes they cannot afford what they need. Business is no longer as easy as it used to be. I want a President who will address food inflation, support local farmers and make life affordable for families.”

Funmilayo Adewale, an entrepreneur

“Leadership credibility should be the major determinant. We have witnessed different administrations and listened to several campaign promises. At this stage, voters should look beyond party affiliations and examine the competence, character and track records of the candidates.

“Education, healthcare, electricity and employment must also receive serious attention. I want a president who will invest in human capital development and create opportunities for young people, rather than making them believe that their only option is to leave the country in search of a better future.”

Kayode Akinpelu, civil servant

“Accountability, prudent management of public resources and improved welfare for workers will determine my choice. We have heard several promises from politicians over the years. What matters to me now is performance and accountability. I want a President who will manage public funds responsibly, improve workers’ welfare and ensure that government policies translate into tangible benefits for the people.”

Babatunde Fashola, commercial driver

“For me, infrastructure and the general welfare of the people are important. The condition of roads, the cost of fuel, electricity supply and transportation directly affect our daily lives. As a commercial driver, I understand how government policies can either make life easier or worsen the economic situation.

“My vote will go to whoever demonstrates genuine commitment to improving living conditions. Nigerians are tired of political calculations and unnecessary propaganda. We want a government that listens to the people, delivers on its promises and makes governance beneficial to the ordinary citizen.”

Patience, university student

“Availability of employment opportunities after graduation will be my major consideration. Many young Nigerians graduate from universities without knowing where their next opportunity will come from. I want a President who will prioritise education, encourage entrepreneurship and create an environment where young people can secure meaningful employment without relying on political connections.”

Akin Ojo, retired public servant

“Welfare of pensioners, access to affordable healthcare and the protection of citizens’ retirement benefits will influence my decision. After spending several years in public service, pensioners should not have to struggle to meet their basic needs. The next President must pay serious attention to pension administration, healthcare and the welfare of elderly citizens. Leadership should also be measured by how the government treats those who have served the country.”

Joseph Folahanmi, legal practitioner

“Independence of institutions, respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption will be central to my decision. Beyond political promises, I want a President who will respect the Constitution, strengthen democratic institutions and ensure that public office holders are held accountable.

“The rule of law must apply to everybody, irrespective of political affiliation or position.”

Alagoa Morris, a social/environmental rights crusader said: “First, as good as campaigns are in any democracy, because most campaign promises are hardly kept or fulfilled, I will be realistic in my choice of candidate and not political party.

“Being also concerned about the role of the judiciary in determining the winner, I will base my choice on the candidate’s antecedents in alignment with the hope that the country or state would be better off. Since it is the individual who can be held accountable and not the party, I am more interested in the candidate; the party is just a vehicle.”

Environmental rights campaigner and human rights activist, Comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, said “Nigeria needs a president with the political will and practical solutions to tackle insecurity, unemployment, poverty and economic hardship. My preferred candidate must respect human rights, the rule of law, press freedom and institutional independence.

“The election should be about electing a leader capable of restoring public trust and delivering measurable development, irrespective of party affiliation”.

Also speaking, Chief Chukwuemeka Nwankwo, an Emene-based small-scale industrialist, said his support would go to any candidate willing to create an enabling environment for small businesses to thrive. He specifically demanded access to affordable loans and business incentives, lamenting that harsh economic conditions were forcing many businesses to shut down.

Similarly, a New Kenyatta Market trader in Enugu, Daniel Mbah, lamented the growing trust deficit between politicians and the electorate, saying “Nigerians desperately need a compassionate leader who understands their suffering and is ready to address it.

He said he would support a humble and empathetic candidate with a genuine commitment to easing the hardship confronting citizens.

Mr Nwokoma Chiobi, a tricycle operator in Awka said he will vote for the candidate that has promised to reduce the cost of fuel. He said that the last three years have been very difficult for him, adding that his vote will go to someone whose emphasis will not be to tax people so much.

Mr Okwudili Okeke, a trader at the Awka Main Market

He said the current hardship in the country has disrupted the lives of many families, adding that only a change of leadership can guarantee a return to the normal life of the people. While promising to vote during the election, he however, added that he would not step out of his house if the political tension in the polity continues.

For Nwadinma Obika, what would influence him is the fact that the South East has not produced the president since the return of the current political dispensation. “It feels bad that a Yoruba man was president from 1999-2007, a northerner took over after that, while a South South person took over from him.

“A northerner took over again and after eight years, instead of zoning the president to the South East, another Yoruba man took over. It does not show equity and this is what will influence my voting”, Obika said.

A teacher, Chigozie Nwogu, however, declared support for the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, arguing that his leadership was what Nigeria needed. “If we miss it in 2027, I wonder what the situation of this country will be in the next four years,” he said.

An Owerri-based trader, Johnson Onyegbule, also endorsed Obi, describing him as intelligent and capable of leading the country towards progress.

Another Imo-based trader, Ijeoma Nnadozie, said Obi remained her preferred candidate, expressing concern over possible attempts to manipulate the election.

Similarly, an artisan, Peter Madufo, said Obi inspired hope through his speeches and possessed the energy, wisdom and character required to lead Nigeria.

A trader, Beatrice Nwafor, also backed Obi, citing his integrity and antecedents, while expressing hope that the electorate would give him the opportunity to lead.

Mr Nelson Odo, Enugu-based businessman

“The South-East will expect the next president to recognise the region’s economic potential and address its longstanding concerns over political and economic exclusion. Beyond campaign promises, the region wants concrete commitments to strategic federal appointments, infrastructure, industrialisation, improved security, youth empowerment and expanded economic opportunities. South-East has enormous human and economic potential but needs deliberate federal policies to unlock its resources and guarantee its rightful place in national affairs.”

‘What’s in your manifesto?’

A retired Permanent Secretary in Ebonyi State, Dr Boniface Oti, urged the major presidential contenders — President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC; Peter Obi of the National Democratic Congress, NDC; and Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress, ADC — to make power and energy sector reforms central to their manifestos.

Oti particularly called for the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refineries to end dependence on imported petroleum products, while insisting that reliable electricity was indispensable to industrial growth and business survival. “Nobody can successfully run a business or industry without steady power supply. If our refineries and electricity sector are fixed, Nigeria will be better for it,” he said.

A legal practitioner, Mr Okechukwu Anioke, identified the rising cost of living as another critical challenge requiring urgent presidential attention. He advocated a review of the fuel subsidy policy, arguing that reducing petroleum prices would ease the economic pressure on households and businesses.

“The next president should consider reverting to fuel subsidy to reduce the cost of fuel and the hardship bedevilling the nation. Adequate fuel supply and constant electricity will help bring down the cost of living,” Anioke said.

Similarly, an Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain in Ebonyi State, Chief Elias Igboke, urged the incoming president to move Nigeria from a consumption-driven economy to a productive one through industrialisation and economic stabilisation.

He called for the establishment of industries across the country and the revival of moribund factories, adding that a stronger domestic production base would strengthen the naira and reduce dependence on imports. “The winner should focus on establishing industries and factories in all parts of the country and revive existing ones. He should stabilise the economy and make our currency stronger in the international market,” Igboke said.

A medical practitioner, Dr James Ituma, canvassed political restructuring, particularly the devolution of powers from the Federal Government to the regions. He argued that greater regional autonomy would enable the constituent units to harness their mineral and other natural resources, retain a larger share of their earnings and remit an agreed percentage to the federation.

According to him, such an arrangement would promote balanced development and reduce excessive dependence on allocations from the Federation Account.

Segun Abatan, pensioner

“The next President must address the country’s healthcare challenges and make essential medicines affordable. Healthcare should not be a luxury in a country like Nigeria. Many elderly people cannot afford medical treatment and essential drugs. I will consider a candidate who has a clear plan to strengthen public hospitals and make healthcare accessible to ordinary citizens”.

Tola Oloyede, trader in Ibadan

“Women’s economic empowerment, political representation and protection against gender-based violence should receive greater attention. Women contribute significantly to the economy, but many still lack access to opportunities and financial support. I want a President who will promote equal opportunities, support women-owned businesses and ensure that cases of violence against women are treated seriously.”

Pa Adekunle Adefemi, Community leader

“Government should prioritize the welfare of the citizens and improve the quality of life of the people, through provisions of affordable food, decent housing, and accessible healthcare. The government must address the rising cost of living, especially the prices of essential food items, petroleum products, and cooking gas. These are basic necessities that should be affordable to every Nigerian”.

Mrs Abosede Salami

“The three basic needs of humanity are food, shelter, and clothing, and unfortunately, these fundamental necessities appear to have disappeared from the priorities of our political leaders in Nigeria. It is time for them to refocus their attention and demonstrate a genuine commitment to restoring the dignity and well-being of the Nigerian people”.

Mr Peter Adedoyin

“The next government should work hard on the nation’s healthcare system, to discourage medical tourism and migration on the part of both the politicians and health practitioners. Also, the government needs to make healthcare accessible, affordable, and effective for common citizens. We are not asking for too much. We simply want a functional healthcare system that works for everyone, regardless of their social or economic status”.

Mr Taiwo Adisa, an artisan

“The incoming government should introduce measures to cushion the effects of rising petroleum product prices. This will reduce transportation costs and the prices of essential commodities as the rising cost of living has placed an enormous burden on households and ordinary Nigerians.

“The incoming administration should also tackle insecurity headlong by taking decisive steps to protect lives and property and restore public confidence in the nation’s security architecture. Nigerians deserve to live, work and conduct their businesses without the fear of attacks, kidnapping and other criminal activities. Addressing insecurity is essential to restoring peace, promoting economic activities and creating an enabling environment for national development”.

Madam Juliana Adeniyi, trader

“The incoming government should reopen the nation’s land borders with neighbouring countries to revive economic activities, strengthen regional trade and improve the livelihoods of communities dependent on cross-border commerce. Reopening the borders would create opportunities for traders, farmers and other economic operators while strengthening Nigeria’s commercial relations with neighbouring countries. A more favourable trade environment would stimulate economic growth and provide additional sources of income for citizens”.

Eunice, civil servant: “That day, people will be shocked. The price alone will determine the outcome of the election. I cannot vote for someone who has no good plan for me. I am voting for Obi.”

Adamede: “With all the loans this APC government is taking and jeopardising the future of several generations of Nigeria, I will not vote for them. I’m voting for Obi.”

Ikande: “ADC is winning this election. I am voting for Atiku. Let him come and try too. It is his turn.”

Jacinta, unemployed: “My vote is for Obi. Last time I voted for him and they stole the vote. This time I will still vote for him.”

IK, spare part dealer: “They say our votes will not count, but I will still vote.”

Alice, market woman: “Let papa go and rest. Obi is the man. For a trader like me, maybe things will be better.”

Clement, student: “If Atiku is allowed to contest, that is the person I will vote for.”

Edem, electrician: “I am in APC, but since the party came to power, I have not benefited from anything. Therefore, I will vote for the PDP.”

Ndubuisi Okoro, a 50-year-old trader at Okpanam Market, Asaba, said, “It’s Obi all the way for President. I’m from Anambra State, registered in Asaba. For the governorship, I will vote for Oborevwori. Based on performance and poor opposition candidates, I will vote for the incumbent governor. He has the potential to do better for another four years.”

Peter Olakunle said his vote will go to incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kadiri Solomon in Benin also prefers President Tinubu, saying “I believe that Nigeria will be better in the incoming years when the results of the reforms begin to manifest.’

Plateau

Some voters in Plateau State identified security, development and the commitment of presidential candidates to address the challenges facing the North as major factors that will influence their voting decisions.

A resident, Dalyop Ron, said he would vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, citing what he described as the candidate’s determination to end insecurity in Plateau State and other parts of the North. He said security remained the most important issue for residents who had experienced repeated attacks and displacement, adding that any leader seeking their votes must demonstrate genuine commitment to protecting lives and property.

Another resident, Arin Kim, said he would vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate because of his interest in the development of Plateau State.

He said his decision would be influenced by the candidate’s commitment to the state and his ability to address the challenges confronting ordinary Nigerians. According to him, the North needs a president who will prioritise development, create opportunities for young people and improve the living conditions of citizens.

On his part, Mr Yusuf Tari said security and infrastructural development would determine his choice at the polls, stressing that the next president must demonstrate the political will to tackle insecurity, improve the economy and provide basic amenities for communities across Northern Nigeria.

He said voters should look beyond political party affiliations and consider the records, policies and capacity of candidates to deliver meaningful development.

… and Kaduna

Residents of Kaduna State have also identified economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment and the capacity of candidates to address the country’s challenges as major factors that will influence their voting decisions in the North.

Elder Sunday Oibe, a Kaduna-based cleric, predicted a shift from the traditional reliance on ethnicity and religion, arguing that economic hardship and insecurity would increasingly shape electoral preferences in Northern Nigeria.

According to him, the coming election would be a contest between the hungry masses and whoever seeks their votes. Oibe argued that Nigerians were hungry and angry and cautioned politicians and other actors against attempting to undermine the wishes of the electorate through electoral manipulation. He warned that those contemplating rigging should think twice because the coming election might not be business as usual.

Similarly, May Etim, a resident of Kaduna South, said economic hardship and insecurity would weigh heavily on voters’ minds, particularly the rising costs of food, fuel and transportation, unemployment, poverty and declining purchasing power.

She noted that rural dwellers, traders, farmers, civil servants and young people would be particularly concerned about the economic situation. Etim added that banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and communal violence would influence voters’ assessment of candidates’ capacity to guarantee security.

In Benue…

In Benue state, the electorate said the state of the economy will influence their choice in next year’s presidential election.

Clinton Adah:

“My vote in the presidential election will be influenced by the economic situation in the country. Though the second issue is insecurity, the economic situation in the country will determine who I will cast my vote for.”

Joseph Attah:

“I will vote for my party on the presidential election day. I belong to a party and it is the candidate of my party that I will vote for. I don’t need to disclose that to you.”

Margaret Tarnongo:

I don’t have any voice for president but I will vote for whoever I think will do better than what we have today because the economy is biting us hard and it is actually what has influenced my decision not to vote for the present administration.

Tersee Igbor:

“The hardship in the country will determine my choice for president in the election. Anyone I think will make life easier for us is the person that will get my vote. I will certainly not vote for the person that has brought us this hardship.”

Ngunan Terem:

The state of the Nigerian economy will determine my voting. The economy is not friendly to the people but if it gets better before the election I will give my vote to the current president but if it remains as it is l, I will certainly give my vote to somebody that I think can do better.

Martina Agbo-Onjefu:

“My choice for president will be influenced by the economic situation in the country. If I am pleased with my situation I will vote for continuity, but if not, I will vote for change. I cannot say more than that.”

Comfort Adama:

“My choice for president will be influenced by the pains I go through everyday when I go to the markets to buy food and other items for my family. When I go to vote I will cast my mind on what we have been going through, how we cannot properly feed and provide for our children, that is when I will decide who I want to be the president of the country.”

John Atsugu:

“I belong to a political party. My voting will be influenced by my membership of a party because I believe that my presidential candidate will improve the living condition of Nigerians unlike what we have now.

Adam Igbakwo:

“I have made up my mind on who to vote for and my reason is that he must be younger than the current president and he is generally loved by the youths of this country. So I will join the youths to vote for our preferred candidate who has demonstrated in many ways that he will make Nigeria work again.”

Jane Ameh:

My vote will be influenced by the state of corruption in the country and my vote will go to a man who is incorruptible and we know that he is serious about fighting corruption in the country. He is my choice but I cannot tell you who he is.”

Sule Ahmed, trader: “As for me, I will vote for Tinubu because of the courage he exhibited in carrying out the reforms. Some corrupt Nigerians were feeding fat with the exchange of the naira as well as petroleum subsidies at the expense of ordinary Nigerians.

“He also reformed our tax administration while introducing education loans for our students. We should allow Tinubu to complete what he started by giving him another four years.

‘Experience counts’

Tayo Akinpelu, civil servant: Tinubu is an experienced politician who is well prepared for the job. He built bridges across the length and breadth of Nigeria. He is a determined and principled leader that can not be intimidated.

“On the first day in office, he announced an end to petroleum subsidies and stood by it. Other presidential candidates like Atiku and Obi are now changing their positions on subsidies and because of this, we can not trust them. If we give them an opportunity, when they get there, they will change the story. Therefore, my vote will be for Tinubu.”

Kehinde Ahmed: “The south should be allowed to complete its two terms. The north had its eight years with Buhari. Tinubu should therefore be given his second term to complete the turn of the south. It can then return to the north in 2031. I’m sure Tinubu will want to leave an enduring legacy for which every Nigerian will continue to give him credit.

“I’m sure in his second term, he will surely repair whatever damage has been done in his first term. We should therefore vote for him.

Usman Abdullahi, mechanic: “In a free and fair election, Atiku will defeat Tinubu. Nigerians are really suffering because of the withdrawal of subsidies by Tinubu. Now that Atiku has said he will bring back petroleum subsidies, I will vote for him. He is a man of his words, he will bring back subsidies.

“If he wins, Nigerians will be relieved greatly. As for me, I will vote for Atiku.”

Peter Akogun, school teacher: “As for me Atiku has what it takes to turn things around. He is experienced as a former vice president for eight years. Atiku is the best of all the presidential candidates. He is the one I will vote for and I know that he will surely win.”

Steve Oko; Anayo Okoli; Samuel Oyadongha; Vincent Ujumadu; Peter Duru; Egufe Yafugborhi; Rotimi Ojomoyela; Emma Unah; Emem Idio; James Ogunnnaike; Adeola Badru; Chinedu Adonu; Emmanuel Iheaka; Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo; Jeff Agbodo & Golok Nanmwa

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